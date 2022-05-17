Jack Harlow Spits Over Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot" For His Third L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Fresh off the arrival of his sophomore record, Come Home The Kids Miss You (which we recently reviewed), Jack Harlow returned to Power 106 Los Angeles for his third L.A. Leakers Freestyle. This time around, the Kentucky native rapped over the Pharrell-produced classic, "Drop It Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg.

"I'm in the penthouse playin' host to y'all / I let you in and show you 'round 'cuz I like showing off / My girl's a 10, her skin be lotion soft / We on some freak shit, it be gross to y'all / I love a lot of shit, but it's the ladies most of all," he floats over the beat, as braggadocious as ever.

Funnily enough, Harlow also had Skateboard P do some production for him on "Movie Star" which finds the two artists rapping back and forth – check it out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the penthouse playin' host to y'all

I let you in and show you 'round 'cuz I like showing off

My girl's a 10, her skin be lotion soft

We on some freak shit, it be gross to y'all

I love a lot of shit, but it's the ladies most of all

[Via]