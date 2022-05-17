mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jack Harlow Spits Over Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot" For His Third L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Hayley Hynes
May 17, 2022 18:31
Jack Harlow L.A. Leakers Freestyle #140
Jack Harlow

This is Harlow's third L.A. Leakers Freestyle – which one is your favourite?


Fresh off the arrival of his sophomore record, Come Home The Kids Miss You (which we recently reviewed), Jack Harlow returned to Power 106 Los Angeles for his third L.A. Leakers Freestyle. This time around, the Kentucky native rapped over the Pharrell-produced classic, "Drop It Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg

"I'm in the penthouse playin' host to y'all / I let you in and show you 'round 'cuz I like showing off / My girl's a 10, her skin be lotion soft / We on some freak shit, it be gross to y'all / I love a lot of shit, but it's the ladies most of all," he floats over the beat, as braggadocious as ever.

Funnily enough, Harlow also had Skateboard P do some production for him on "Movie Star" which finds the two artists rapping back and forth – check it out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

