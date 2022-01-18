Good news for any weed lovers out there – a new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo shows that synthetic cannabidiol – also known as CBD – may help offer some protection against COVID-19, according to Global News.

UoW has shared that their Cannabidiol and the anti-viral response to SARS-CoV-2 proteins study found that the non-psychoactive compound (also found in the cannabis plant), "appears to prime the innate immune system of cells, potentially offering protection against pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2."

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel reacted to the news, which was also proven thanks to another school's study, with excitement during an episode of his show earlier this month. "Cases of Omicron, I'm sorry to tell you, are soaring," the 54-year-old Brooklyn native told audiences, "but I do have some good news."

"There's been a medical breakthrough – researchers at Oregon State University believe that may have found a natural way to ward off the virus, and that natural way is cannabis. That's right," he said as the crowd cheered. "Once again, it's cannabis... This could be interesting," the host added. "You know, all this time we've been listening to the CDC, we should've been eating CBD instead."

The Sun reports that a group of women in Northern California, known as the Sisters of the Valley, or self-proclaimed "weed nuns" also co-sign the recent study. "We are, naturally, pleased that science is catching up with ancient wisdom," Sister Kate told the outlet in a written statement.

"It's wonderful progress to have the scientific community say 'we're already determined that there are compounds in hemp that can prevent infection', so now, we can just get on to studying dosage."

What are your thoughts on using weed as a way to ward off COVID-19? Drop a comment below and let us know.

