Wedding Crashers, starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn and quickly became a cult classic-- that is, after it already grossed a mild $300 million internationally when it first hit theatres back in 2005. The film still gets referenced to this day, almost two decades later. A sequel to the iconic film has been rumored for some time now, in fact, we have some reports that go as far back as 2016, and as recently as 2020. However, right now it’s the closest it’s ever been to actually become a reality.

Last week Production Weekly (via @Jasonosia) posted a screengrab of a listing that states David Dobkin, the director of the original Wedding Crashers, has been brought on, with a script written by Evan Susser, Van Robichaux, and Rob McKittrick, and that production is projected to start in August, in Puerto Rico. The listing also states the film will be produced for HBO Max.

However, New Line Cinema has not green-lit the project yet, and there reportedly aren’t any actual contracts signed with the actors mentioned above. It is reported that Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are in talks to reprise their roles, however, Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher likely won't be locked until both Vaughn and Wilson are a done deal, and that obviously will not be a cheap task. That being said, we're still excited to hear about the possibility of a sequel happening, and we'll be curious as to how the story will play out. Stay tuned.

[via]