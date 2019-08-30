We recently reported on a valet claiming he had a run-in with famed daytime television series judge Greg Mathis and was exposed to a more temperamental side of the judge. According to the man, Mathis was visiting Flood's Bar and Grille in Detroit. According to TMZ, Mathis valeted his Rolls Royce when he entered the restaurant, but upon exiting, he had to wait to receive his keys because the valet has them in his pocket and went to retrieve another vehicle which took him 10 to 15 minutes. The ordeal allegedly made the judge upset and TMZreports that he not only cussed out the valet, but he spat on him before getting into his luxury ride. The horrified valet called the police and filed a report. The outlet states that he's also lawyered up and there are multiple witnesses that watched the incident go down.

Since the allegations were brought forth, Mathis has vehemently denied the claims and dismissed them as a money grab. He even directly connected with TMZ to clear his name. And now, video footage of the whole thing was obtained by TMZ and the news outlet is letting viewers make their own decision on the matter: did Judge Mathis spit or not? Watch the video above and let us know your thoughts.

