A second scandal is plaguing the Washington Redskins. For years, people have been petitioning for the team to change their name, as it is a racial slur against Native and Indigenous people, and recently the team has shared that a new moniker is one the horizon. While sports fans await the name change, The Washington Post shared an explosive exposé highlighting accusations from 15 women who claimed that they were sexually harassed while working for the popular NFL team.



Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

The accusations were about male Washington Redskins executives who reportedly made inappropriate comments about the women's looks, and desired and pursued romantic relationships that the women weren't interested in. There were also allegations that inappropriate text messages were also sent to the alleged victims.

Following the report made by TWP, the Washington team made some changes to staff. Their announcer Larry Michael announced his retirement, and the director and assistant director of pro personnel, Alex Santos and Richard Mann II, respectively, were both reportedly let go. These were three of the executives accused of harassment as well as the team's former head of business operations, Dennis Greene.

An investigation into the allegations is ongoing, and the NFL's spokesman said that the league had no statement to make at this time. However, the Redskins did make a statement of their own, saying that they are taking their accusations seriously. "While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly."

[via]