While a typical contraction of the Influenza A virus is usually nothing to cause alarm, the Golden State Warriors have gotten over Steph Curry's recent diagnosis in light of the current coronavirus-fueled climate.

Saturday, the organization issued a statement outlining Curry's condition and giving fans an update on his return--or lack thereof.

"This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing," says the Warriors. "We have identified his probable source contact who is not part of basketball operations. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. He has the seasonal flu. We have begun treatment for Stephen and have instituted our team protocol for influenza exposure."

The news comes just one game after returning from an injury that had him benched for months. Listen in the NBA Injury Report, Curry sat out the Warrior's match against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night.

The need to quell the alarm seems standard considering the concerns surrounding undisclosed illnesses and the COVID-19 disease. In California's Bay Area alone, large mass gatherings have been canceled while they've been outright banned in city buildings in an effort to contain the coronavirus. Across the way, New York State issued an official state of emergency as cases for the illness spiked.