For decades now, the Golden State Warriors have played at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The arena holds a ton of sentimental value for the team, especially when you consider the run they've been on over the last five years. This will be the team's last stretch of basketball at Oracle as next season they will be moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco. The arena is being privately funded and will see its first stretch of action in October for the Warriors preseason. Considering the Warriors won't be playing at Oracle anymore, they'll be hoping to win the NBA Title this year so they can give the fans in Oakland one last positive goodbye.

Today, the Warriors let some members of the media explore the new arena, which isn't exactly finished yet. A string of tweets from Bleacher Report's Howard Beck shows what the arena will look like from the inside, as well as what the outside patio area looks like. The patio area offers an incredible view, all while the inside of the arena will surely have fans wanting to visit quite soon. There will be a brand new practice court inside of the arena, while the actual court is still being worked on.

You can see the photos by Beck posted below which show a full scope of what the arena will look like. How do the Warriors fans feel about this?