Once the Golden State Warriors are finished with their NBA Finals series against the Toronto Raptors, they will no longer be able to call Oracle Arena in Oakland their home. Instead, they will be moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season, much to the dismay of the proud fans in Oakland. Many have been anticipating who the Warriors' first opponent will be in the new stadium and as you would expect, the game will involve LeBron James.

According to a report from Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers preseason schedule was released today and will include four games against the Golden State Warriors. The first of those games will occur on October 5th at the Chase Center at 5:30 P.M. local time. It only makes sense that a high profile team like the Lakers would have the honor of helping the Warriors break in their new arena. The Warriors and LeBron James have been embroiled in a rivalry over the last five years and with LeBron on the Lakers now, the purple and gold have been thrust into the beef.

Perhaps the most curious part of this whole announcement is how the Lakers are only playing six preseason games with four of them coming against the same team. The other two will be against the Brooklyn Nets in China on October 10th and 12th.

Regardless, Warriors fans in San Francisco will be in for a huge treat come October 5th. If the team can play just as well as they have over the last five years, it will be even better.