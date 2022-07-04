The Golden State Warriors are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who recently requested a trade from the organization. The news comes as a surprise to many, as Durant has had an infamously rocky relationship with the team since he left in 2019.

The report comes from Andscape's Marc J. Spears who wrote on Twitter, Sunday: "It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT."



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

As for who the Warriors could be willing the give up, Spears added that Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and James Wiseman may all be on the table. Spears spoke about how he could see the trade going down ESPN Radio.

"The one team I’m telling you guys to keep an eye on is the Golden State Warriors," Spears said. "Golden State could have the best package for both parties. Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, All-Star Andrew Wiggins, the former No. 2 pick James Wiseman. What the Nets want is a young All-Star and want perhaps a future All-Star. They’re all under 30. They also want picks, maybe the ability to swap picks. But if you can get those four players, if I’m the Nets, I’m very, very happy."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Durant's preferred destinations include the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Durant originally played with the Warriors from 2016–2019. He won championships with the team in 2017 and 2018, but has failed to lead to the Nets to postseason success in his years since leaving Golden State.

