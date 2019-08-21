It appears there’s another Matrix movie on the way. Warner Bros. announced yesterday that Keanu Reeves will be returning to play his role as Neo in the 4th installment in the Matrix series. In addition, Carrie-Anne Moss will also reprise her role as Trinity too.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," said Toby Emmerich, the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "Lana [Wachowski] is a true visionary -- a singular and original creative filmmaker -- and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski said in a statement. "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Reeves is already balancing several franchises, with John Wick 4 getting the green light in May and Bill and Ted 3 in production, but reports say Matrix 4 will begin production after those two in early 2020.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on the film moving forward. Who’s excited for another Matrix franchise?

[Via]