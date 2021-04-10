Wale has always been a big wrestling fan and over the years, he has helped WWE with their events. He also happens to be a huge sports fan overall and if there is something going on in the DC area, you can typically expect him to be there. Now, however, Wale will be returning to the WWE world this weekend as WrestleMania 37 is set to go down tonight and tomorrow.

In fact, Wale, will mostly be around for Night 2, where he will perform the track "Feel The Power." This song is actually the walk-out music for Big E who has a huge match on Sunday. While speaking to Bleacher Report, Big E revealed what this song means to him.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

“He’s one of my favorite rappers there is, but also to have my friend and someone who’s a huge wrestling fan, I was geeked just to be able to get him to perform," Big E said. “To have him perform for me at home—Tampa’s my home—is incredible. I’m so stoked about it. We’ve been trying to get Wale for years. We tried to get him at a ‘Mania a couple of years ago, but things didn’t work out. I’m so excited about it and I know he is, too, because as a big fan, it’s a dream come true.”

Wrestling fans are in for a treat this weekend and if you're looking forward to it all, you will be able to watch as of 7 PM EST tonight.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET

[Via]