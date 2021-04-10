WrestleMania is an event that every single wrestling fan looks forward to as it brings all of the best wrestlers in the world together for a weekend of mayhem and great storylines. Very seldom does the WWE disappoint when it comes to WrestleMania and in 2021, it appears as though the Company has a lot of dope fights planned for all of the fans out there. In a pandemic world, it's certainly forced the WWE to be more creative, and fans are hoping for more of what they got last year.

If you are hoping to watch WrestleMania this year, you will have to do things a bit differently. It is only going to be available to stream on Peacock which is the NBC streaming service. As of right now, you can subscribe to Peacock for four months at a price of just $9.99.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

As for the times of the event, there is going to be a pre-show on Saturday and Sunday, which starts at 7 PM EST. From there, the actual festivities begin at 8 PM, which isn't too late in the evening. As for the matches, fans will be able to see Drew McIntyre fight Bobby Lashley for the title. There is even a three-way match on Sunday between the Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan, which should prove to be a lot of fun. Even Bad Bunny will make an appearance, and we're sure that will lead to a lot of debate.

Let us know if you plan on watching, in the comments below.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

