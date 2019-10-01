Wale Drops "Love & Loyalty" Featuring Manny Wellz Ahead Of "Wow...That's Crazy" Release

Next Friday, Wale's Wow...That's Crazy will finally be released and in anticipation of his project, the rapper dropped another single "Love & Loyalty" featuring Manny Wellz. We've previously received his tracks "On Chill" with Jeremih and "BGM," the former of which recently reached the No. 1 spot on Urban Radio.

"I feel like I'm in my groove now," he said of his forthcoming album. "I feel like I'm in my pocket. I feel like I'm in my stride for the first time because business-wise, my business is a little bit tighter than it's been, so I'm in my stride as a creator." Wale also shared that he chose the title Wow...That's Crazy for the album because it's a phrase that's used as an expression of something great or as a response to something negative.

Check out "Love & Loyalty" and let us know if you're looking forward to Wale' latest project.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't got a lotta girls but I got a lotta hoes

And I ain't really proud of that fact

But they young, black, rich, broke, and alone

Riding through the city with my light-skinned jawn

My dark-skinned jawn got a white boy now

But I am not the type that will fight that back

But if she ever come back Imma widen that gap