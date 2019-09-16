Wale doesn't get the dues he deserves. Following the release of his debut album Attention Deficit, he went from being championed by every blog to being torn apart by most critics. However, hip-hop heads were still riding for him. Wale's journey through the music industry hasn't been an easy one. He's had his fair share of label issues and overall disputes with people in the industry. Hell, he even suggested that he was blacklisted from the festival circuit.

After cutting ties with Atlantic, Wale has finally announced his first album since penning his new partnership with MMG and Warner Bros. The rapper took to Twitter to announce his new project, Wow... That's Crazy, officially due out on October 11th. The rapper introduced the project with a short video called "Wale's Therapy Session." The rapper's seen sitting at a therapists office before two other versions of himself pop out.

Oh, and as for the album title, the rapper took to Twitter where he clarified that he isn't trolling.

Although it's been almost a year since the release of Wale's last EP, Free Lunch, the rapper's continued to release new music. He's dropped off several singles over the summer in anticipation of his new album including "On Chill" with Jeremih and "Black Girl Magic" which arrived in late August.

Ahead of the album's release, Wale will kick off his nationwide Everything Is Fine tour. Peep the dates below.