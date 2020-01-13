Wale & Bryson Tiller Can't Find The One In "Love... (Her Fault)" Video

Stream Wale and Bryson Tiller's new visual.

Wale dropped off his latest tape Wow...That's Crazy back in October and to this day a handful of the tracks are still on rotation on numerous R&B playlists on any given platform. One of the latter is the Bryson Tiller joint " Love... (Her Fault)" that hears the two homies vent about a broken relationship and question why they keeping trying to fix it.

Today the official video has arrived, that sees them both in situations and dates with women who may simply just not be the one, despite their added efforts.

"You’d be surprised to see how hard it is to get some people in the studio! Artists are sometimes worried that their creative aesthetic won’t match the aesthetics of the record. So, I typically don’t go off the names, for real," Wale said of his album and working with acts like Bryson, Jacquees and more. "I work with people I trust that when I call them, they’ll know how to get the work in."