Vory Finally Drops Off Debut Album "Lost Souls" Ft. Kanye, Yung Bleu, Nave, BEAM

The release of this album has been a long time coming considering we first shared its tracklist back in January. Vory emerges this New Music Friday (June 3) with a brand new record that many have been anticipating, and although the tracklist looks a tad bit different, it looks as if he flipped around some songs to find the perfect line-up.

Vory's name was already buzzing but his popularity has increased exponentially after he made appearances on Kanye West's Donda and Donda 2, and now, he's ready to share his debut record, Lost Souls. The project hosts a handful of features including a look from Ye, NAV, Yung Bleu, Fresco Trey, Landstrip Chip, and Vory's repeated collaborator, BEAM.

Stream Lost Souls and share your thoughts on Vory's debut.

Tracklist

1. Lost Souls ft. Fresco Try

2. Daylight ft. Ye

3. Lesson Learned

4. Do Not Disturb ft. NAV and Yung Bleu

5. Chanel Fix ft. Landstrip Chip

6. Happy Birthday 2U

7. CWR Interlude

8. Mind Games

9. I.J.S.

10. Believe In Me

11. Lost Angels

12. F*ck Being Famous ft. BEAM

13. Cindy's Interlude

14. Project Baby

15. Dark Clouds

16. Not My Friends

17. Wallo Speaks