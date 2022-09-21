Vivica A. Fox, who dated 50 Cent back in 2003, came to her ex's defense on the Cocktails With Queens podcast, amid his lawsuit against Angela Kogan, owner of Perfection Plastic Surgery & Med Spas. 50 has accused Kogan of promoting her practice by implying that he had come to her for penis enlargement.

“Angela, you lying,” she said with a smirk. “That’s all I’m going to say. If that’s the one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good! Listen, the one time, I’m with him on that one. I’m with him when he’s right on that one. No. It’s all good.”



50 filed a lawsuit against the South Florida plastic surgeon, last week, claiming that he had agreed to take a photo with Kogan, assuming she was an innocent fan, but she's since begun using the picture to promote a sexual enhancement procedure.

"Every now and then i get a fool like this," 50 wrote on Instagram, referring to Kogan. "Smh ‍what away to put your self out of business. I’m a need that by Monday."

The picture was taken back in February 2020. In August Kogan spoke with The Shade Room about the rise in male sexual enhancement procedures, and provided the picture of herself with 50 to the website.

Check out Fox's comments on Cocktails With Queens below.

