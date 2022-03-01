The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, also known as the SAG Awards, was held this past Sunday in Santa Monica, California. The annual ceremony that recognizes the brightest stars in television and film got a little shady this year, though.

Laverne Cox switched from her role as an award-winning actress to a red carpet host. While talking to Will and Jada Smith, Cox decided to crack a joke by saying she can’t wait for more “entanglements.” The word comes from Jada describing her now-infamous fling with singer August Alsina while still married to Will Smith.

While a lot of people on the internet found this interaction funny, and Will and Jada seemingly laughed it off, there was one T.V. host who was embarrassed after watching.

Will and Jada at the SAG Awards 2022 - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Vivica A. Fox, the host of Fox Soul, shared her viewpoint on the matter in a recent episode. “Talk about wrong place, wrong time,” Fox stated. She called the incident tacky and accused Cox of just wanting her viral moment.

"As she’s standing next to her husband who is absolutely in line to win an Oscar for playing the role of Richard in King Richard… Maybe she [Cox] was trying to have her ‘Joan Rivers’ moment."

Fox also hinted at the fact that the Orange Is the New Black actress might have just blacklisted herself. "Will Smith and Jada are a powerful couple," started Vivica, "...They are very well connected. Now, when you might be on the red carpet, their people are going to walk right past your a** quickly. Their people are going to be like, ‘We don’t do her.’"

Aside from the criticism, Fox gave advice. She urged, "You just have to watch, when you’re climbing the ladder of success, who you choose to insult."

Do you think Cox’s joke was harmless? Check out the clips down below.







