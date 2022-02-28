Laverne Cox trolled Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet, Sunday night, by bringing up Jada's past "entanglements." The word is a reference to her relationship with singer August Alsina in 2015, which she labeled an "entanglement" on Red Table Talk.

“We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us," Cox told the couple after running into them on the red carpet. “Thank you. We can't wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements."



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

While Will and Jada laughed off the joke, Jada confirmed that there will be “no more of those.”

“No more entanglements, no more entanglements!" Cox continued. "I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshin’ you.”

Jada first discussed her relationship with Alsina in 2020, explaining that she and Will were on a break at the time.

Cox served as the host for E!'s coverage of the event. Will is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard. In the film, he stars as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena.

Check out the awkward SAG Awards interaction below.

[Via]