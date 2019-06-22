Off-White's Virgil Abloh has seemingly added yet another thing to his extensive list of endeavors and partnerships: the multi-faceted creator's latest endevour is said to be a nightlight residency at Wynn Las Vegas. Abloh is known to lend his DJ'ing skills from time-to-time to varying festivals, as well as, for opening acts for some of his close friends like Travis Scott. And now, Abloh will be bringing his act to the City of Lights later this month. Abloh may have derived inspiration from Drake for the idea, as the "Money In The Grave" rapper inked a similar residency deal back at the start of last month, which was reportedly worth over $10 million.

This won't be the first time the designer DJ's at Wynn Las Vegas, as his first set at the hotel took place back in February of 2017 at its XS Nightclub. This time around, the newly announced residency will allow the 38 year-old multiple appearances between Wynn's two nightlife locations: XS Nightclub, and Encore Beach Club. "Pushing the boundaries of where art, fashion and music collide has been a driving force behind our success, where every experience we present to guests first passes a litmus test for originality," said Alex Cordova, Wynn Nightlife Managing Partner. "We are honored to be working with such a visionary who appreciates the impact of artistry, and applies it to everything he does." Along with the residency, Wynn Plaza will also now host an Off-White retail location.

Those who are interested may be keen to know that this is just the most recent addition to the ongoing relationship between Abloh and Wynn. In 2018, Wynn Plaza became home to the nine-foot tall sculpture he created in collaboration with Takashi Murakami, Arrows and Flower Neon Sign. the sculpture stands proud just feet away from the ocation of the upcoming Off-White boutique.The first performance of Abloh's residency will take place on June 29th at XS Nightclub - with select dates following throughout the year. As for the The Off-White location in Wynn Plaza: it will officially open on a not-yet-disclosed date in July 2019. Speaking on the project, Haim Chera, joint venture partner with Wynn in its Las Vegas retail, said that the Off-White brand "embodies the modernity Wynn guests look for," and that it was "an honor to work with Virgil in a multi-faceted relationship, who we regard as a humble genius fitting perfectly with our vision for Wynn and Wynn Plaza as the true meeting place for fashion, music, and art."