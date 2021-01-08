mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Virgil Abloh Debuts New Hymn "Delicate Limbs" With Serpentwithfeet

Madusa S.
January 08, 2021 12:09
158 Views
00
0
Image via SpotifyImage via Spotify
Image via Spotify

Delicate Limbs
Virgil Abloh Feat. Serpentwithfeet

User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Off-White founder has just shared the grandiose new track.


The Off-White founder, Louis Vuitton artistic director, and part-time music producer Virgil Abloh has just premiered a delicate new track featuring vocals from the Brooklyn-based musician Serpentwithfeet. The beautiful new hymn has around a 3-minute runtime, and Abloh's majestic production on the new single builds up to an instrumental climax on the hook of the song. Serpentwithfeet's silky vocals, née Josiah Wise, blends quite well with Abloh's cinematic production,        

While the designer is much more known for his work in the fashion industry, he has been active in releasing music for a little while now. In 2020, he was featured on Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis' HOUSE EP on the track "SHOES," while his last personal release was a collaborative EP with German producer Boyz Noize called Orvnge. 

They also unleashed the official video for the track, which depicts the 32-year-old vocalist facing a tree spirit in the forest. Check out the visual for the song below, and be sure to let us know what you think of the new track.   

Quotable Lyrics

Teach me how to take
A hint and your hook
Let me be your prey
Let me get hooked
The only waves I’ve covered
Are the ones you brush into your hair

 

Virgil Abloh Serpentwithfeet
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Virgil Abloh Debuts New Hymn "Delicate Limbs" With Serpentwithfeet
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject