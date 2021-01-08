Virgil Abloh Debuts New Hymn "Delicate Limbs" With Serpentwithfeet

The Off-White founder, Louis Vuitton artistic director, and part-time music producer Virgil Abloh has just premiered a delicate new track featuring vocals from the Brooklyn-based musician Serpentwithfeet. The beautiful new hymn has around a 3-minute runtime, and Abloh's majestic production on the new single builds up to an instrumental climax on the hook of the song. Serpentwithfeet's silky vocals, née Josiah Wise, blends quite well with Abloh's cinematic production,

While the designer is much more known for his work in the fashion industry, he has been active in releasing music for a little while now. In 2020, he was featured on Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis' HOUSE EP on the track "SHOES," while his last personal release was a collaborative EP with German producer Boyz Noize called Orvnge.

They also unleashed the official video for the track, which depicts the 32-year-old vocalist facing a tree spirit in the forest. Check out the visual for the song below, and be sure to let us know what you think of the new track.

Quotable Lyrics

Teach me how to take

A hint and your hook

Let me be your prey

Let me get hooked

The only waves I’ve covered

Are the ones you brush into your hair