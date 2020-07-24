Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis Deliver Joint EP "House" Ft. Virgil Abloh & More

Amongst the bevy of releases to hit us on Friday (July 24) is a breath of fresh air from Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis. The pair of artists have dropped off "House," a five-track project the also features appearances by Virgil Abloh. Ellis, a producer out of Florida, effortlessly links with the Chicago rapper for a hip hop record that holds dear to the essence of the genre itself.

After Ellis shared a video of himself spending his time in quarantine making beats to pass the time, he shared the clip to Twitter where someone decided his work would make a nice pairing with Lupe Fiasco. After being tagged under the clip, the rapper then linked with Kaelin Ellis and the rest is House history. Aside from Virgil, House also hosts features from Crystal Torres and Graham Burris. Give House a few streams and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Homme Made ft. Virgil Abloh

2. Dinosaurs with Virgil Abloh

3. Sledom ft. Crystal Torres, Graham Burris

4. Shoes ft. Virgil Abloh

5. LF95 with Virgil Abloh