Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis Announce New EP, Drop "SHOES" With Virgil Abloh

Lupe Fiasco found Orlando producer Kaelin Ellis after the young beatmaker started sending music his way on Twitter, rapping over the sounds that he was feeling. After striking up a friendship with Ellis, the two musicians decided to put together a collaborative EP called HOUSE, which they introduced today.

The first single from the upcoming body of work is called "SHOES," featuring Virgil Abloh. Using footwear as a base to make a commentary about the world we're living in, the 6-and-a-half-minute-long song includes the Off-White designer hypothetically designing the pair of sneakers that Ahmaud Arbery was wearing at the time of his murder.

HOUSE will be released on July 24.

Listen to the first single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

With touching signs of equality to match

White kid at the front let me go first cause I was black

Said it was only right

He was used to having head starts his entire life

Maybe it was time to step aside like trilobites

Touching, I never forget it like riding bikes

The ordeal starts to spring feelings like guiding light

Permanent villains go about chilling they psychic fights

Nice, and to a buyer's delight

You're limited to two so that means I'm buying them twice

One pair to wear, one pair on ice

Aftermarket speculation will surely hike up the price