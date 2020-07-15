mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis Announce New EP, Drop "SHOES" With Virgil Abloh

Alex Zidel
July 15, 2020 09:59
Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis release their new collaborative single "SHOES," with a feature from Virgil Abloh.


Lupe Fiasco found Orlando producer Kaelin Ellis after the young beatmaker started sending music his way on Twitter, rapping over the sounds that he was feeling. After striking up a friendship with Ellis, the two musicians decided to put together a collaborative EP called HOUSE, which they introduced today.

The first single from the upcoming body of work is called "SHOES," featuring Virgil Abloh. Using footwear as a base to make a commentary about the world we're living in, the 6-and-a-half-minute-long song includes the Off-White designer hypothetically designing the pair of sneakers that Ahmaud Arbery was wearing at the time of his murder.

HOUSE will be released on July 24.

Listen to the first single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

With touching signs of equality to match
White kid at the front let me go first cause I was black
Said it was only right
He was used to having head starts his entire life
Maybe it was time to step aside like trilobites
Touching, I never forget it like riding bikes
The ordeal starts to spring feelings like guiding light
Permanent villains go about chilling they psychic fights
Nice, and to a buyer's delight
You're limited to two so that means I'm buying them twice
One pair to wear, one pair on ice
Aftermarket speculation will surely hike up the price

Lupe Fiasco
