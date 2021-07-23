Vince Staples recently delivered his new album Vince Staples, produced in its entirety by his trusted collaborator Kenny Beats. Clocking in at a respectable ten tracks, Vince's latest highlights his songwriting prowess throughout, leading to a project best enjoyed as one cohesive start-to-finish experience.

Now, Staples has opted to take his new album to the Tiny Desk, lining up a performance complete with the backing of a full band -- and that includes Kenny Beats, who holds it down on the bass. In addition to Kenny, Vince is backed by Gio "Dutchboi" Ligeon on guitar and vocals, Reske on keys and vocals, David Meyers Jr. on the drums, and Fousheé on vocals.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

With a setlist made up entirely of Vince Staples tracks, Vince chooses to include "LAW OF AVERAGES," "SUNDOWN TOWN," fan-favorite "THE SHINING," and the Foushee-assisted "TAKE ME HOME." As tends to be the case with Tiny Desk Concerts, the full band arrangement adds refreshing new energy into the tracks, and hearing the whimsical production of "THE SHINING" come to life with acoustic instruments is certainly something to behold. It's no wonder Vince begins by naming it his "favorite song," only to quickly correct himself with a more general assessment of "they're all my favorites."

For fans of the album, and for fans of live hip-hop performances in general -- do yourself a favor and check out Vince Staples' Tiny Desk Concert below. Should he consider bringing the full band on the road?

WATCH: Vince Staples Tiny Desk Concert