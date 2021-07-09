Vince Staples Switches It Up On "The Shining"

Generally, when the work of Stephen King is invoked, one might assume that something sinister might follow. Yet Vince Staples, the visionary emcee hailing from Long Beach California, has always been inclined to subvert expectations. Today, he came through with his brand new self-titled album, a ten-track effort that features production from Kenny Beats. While it's certainly advised to ride the album out from start to finish, "The Shining" is as good a place to start as any.

For the occasion, Kenny, WahWah James, and Harper Gordon conjure up a whimsical instrumental, an arrangement that's undeniably soothing. It's therefore appropriate that Vince Staples kicks it off with a warning: "don't get murdered." It's that exact sort of juxtaposition that makes Vince so fascinating as an artist; his unwillingness to take the obvious route, even if he's talented enough to shine off the strength of his bars alone. "Ain't no nerd, I left some enemies on that curb," he spits, over Kenny's lullaby production. "I cannot be perturbed, I live out every word I put inside my verse."

Check out "The Shining" now, and give Vince Staples a spin in its entirety right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ain't no nerd, I left some enemies on that curb

I cannot be perturbed,

I live out every word I put inside my verse

I know my mama proud

These haters wanna down me