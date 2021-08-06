Vince Staples Releases Pokemon-Inspired Song “Got ‘Em”

Fresh off the release of his new self-titled album, Vince Staples returns to the scene today with a new song called “Got 'Em,” off the Pokémon 25: The Red EP that dropped today and also includes Cyn and Mabel.

"Like many kids, I grew up with Pokémon and I jumped at the chance to be part of P25 Music when I got the call," Staples said about the record. "Now, I also get to be part its legacy in my own way by lending my voice and music to this big moment. My track 'Got 'Em' wasn't just inspired by Pokémon, it’s about Pokémon. I think it’s really going to be special for all the fans out there who were very into Pokémon as a kid and continue to appreciate it to this day like myself.”

This new release comes just a few days after Vince revealed that he’s hitting the road with Tyler The Creator for the upcoming "Call Me If You Get Lost" tour. Peep tour dates right here if you're trying to see him live.

Take a listen to the new slow tempo song and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma catch 'em, never stall out, yeah

Life a blessing, so I ball out

I ain't gotta tell 'em, they know what I'm all 'bout

Heavy stepping, tell 'em calm down

- Vince Staples