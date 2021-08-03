Tyler, The Creator is going on tour this upcoming winter, with Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown. Tickets for the star-studded tour will go on sale, Friday.

Both Tyler and Staples are fresh off the release of new albums, this summer. Back in June, Tyler dropped his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, while in July, Staples released his self-titled fourth studio album.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Tyler also recently collaborated with Staples on a short film released for Converse. Tyler directed the film while Staples starred alongside Tim Meadows and more.

After the announcement, Staples tweeted an outdated flyer but followed up by saying, "These n****s gave me the wrong flyer. But we going on tour."

Tyler recently admitted on Twitter that he thinks, Call Me If You Get Lost, is the best work of his career: "CMIYGL might overall be my best one. not necessarily my favorite (yet) but this one was executed at a level i havent hit before."

Tickets for the Call Me If You Get Lost tour will go on sale Friday and can be purchased at Tyler's website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.