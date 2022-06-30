Vince Staples has been diving deeper into the world of acting over the years. He previously appeared in Dope and has a Netflix series that is supposedly still in the works. However, the rapper was just cast in the pilot episode for an upcoming Showtime series based on the 1999 coming-of-age flick, The Wood. With Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones reprising their roles as Slim and Tanya, respectively, Vince Staples will appear in the pilot alongside Xavier Mills, Karen Obilom, Melvin Gregg, and Essence Renae.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The series will see Rick Famuyiwa, who directed and wrote the original film, at the helm as both the director and executive producer of the pilot. Famuyiwa previously directed Dope, so he will be reunited with Vince Staples for the forthcoming show.

Staples will take on the role of Jamal, who is described as "an aspiring photographer from Ladera Heights, who has been cut off by his upper-class family when he decided to follow his own path instead of going to historic Morehouse College," per Variety.

Vince has slowly expanded his work into acting in recent times. The rapper made a brief cameo in Insecure in the past and exteded his vocal talents to American Dad and Lazor Wulf.

We'll keep you posted on more information surrounding the upcoming pilot for Rick Famuyiwa's The Wood series.

[Via]