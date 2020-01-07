Vince Staples is a renaissance man. Everyone knew that it was only a matter of time before his witty humor led him to pursue creative endeavors outside of music. We got our first taste of what Staples' non-musical projects might look like when he released the first episode for his web series, The Vince Staples Show, in August. A second episode followed, subscribing to the same format as the first: bizarre concepts explored in under ten minutes and accompanied by an original song from Staples.

The episodes appeared on the Long Beach rapper's new website: thevincestaplesshow.com. If you visit the website now, you will see that it has been updated from its initial layout. It is now a full-blown Vince-centric streaming service. Staples shared a trailer today to advertise The Vince Staples Show Plus, which is likely a riff on Disney's recently-launched service.

The Vince Staples Show Plus collects much of the official content you could find about the artist online into a single place, plus it will feature additional exclusive content. There is a section dedicated to The Vince Staples Show, where the series' episodes, soundtrack and behind-the-scenes footage is stored. Aside from that, the website directs you to Staples' interviews, concert footage, music videos and discography.