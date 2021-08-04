Victor Oladipo is keeping his talents in South Beach. The former All-Star swingman has reached a deal to stay with the Miami Heat for next season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Heat landed Oladipo last season in a trade with the Houston Rockets, but he only appeared in four games in Miami, before needing surgery on his right quadriceps tendon in early May.

Unfortunately, Oladipo won’t be ready for the start of next season and it’s still unclear when he will be back. Having surgery in May means a return isn’t likely until November at the earliest. He passed on a $45 million, two-year extension from Houston and enters free agency with the market unclear, given the uncertainty on when he’ll play again.

Michael Hickey/ Getty Images

Dr. Jonathan Glashow believed the Indiana product would be ready to play while raising concern about the January 2019 procedure he did not perform: "I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before. The quad wasn't really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I'm very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he's going to play really well again.”