Victor Oladipo has dealt with numerous injury issues over the years and they were certainly prominent last season with the Indiana Pacers. This year, Oladipo got to play with the Houston Rockets before going to the Miami Heat, who were his dream team for a few years now. Unfortunately, Oladipo got injured again and then had to get surgery on his right quad tendon which has been bothering him over the last few years. Since the surgery, Oladipo has yet to return.

Now, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, it seems like Oladipo's prospects aren't optimistic heading into next season. He was supposed to be a free agent this summer which meant he could go wherever he wanted. However, as Windhorst reports, it seems like Oladipo could miss the entire season which puts his free agency into question.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

"They haven’t announced it, but there’s a good chance Oladipo is going to miss all of next season," Windhorst proclaimed. The ESPN analyst has been known to break news like this before although considering Oladipo's status, it's surprising that this has yet to become a bigger story. If Windhorst proves to be correct, then it will be interesting to see if a team offers Oladipo a contract, even with his injury status in mind.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

