Victor Oladipo was hoping to someday be on the Miami Heat, despite being traded to the Houston Rockets back in January. Of course, Oladipo was a part of the James Harden trade, as the Indiana Pacers entered the fray as a third team. Rumors immediately began to surface that Oladipo would eventually be traded to the Heat, who were in need of a fresh face to play with Jimmy Butler. In the end, the trade took place and so far, Oladipo has appeared to be at home with the team.

Now, however, Oladipo will have to miss some significant time with a knee injury after hurting himself during last night's match against the Lakers. According to reporter Ira Winderman, Oladipo will have to miss the team's road trip which will last a total of four games.

This is certainly bad news for the Miami Heat who are in the midst of a playoff battle. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference and with every single team hovering around similar win totals, the Heat are going to need as much help as possible, moving forward.

Hopefully, Oladipo will be able to come back soon and help this Heat team go on yet another deep playoff run.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images