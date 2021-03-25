Ever since Victor Oladipo was traded to the Houston Rockets a few months ago, there have been rumblings that he would rather go somewhere else. Oladipo to the Miami Heat has been a rumor for a very long time and throughout his brief tenure with the Rockets, every analyst figured he would eventually get his wish at the trade deadline. Well, today, it finally happened as just a couple of minutes after 3 PM EST, Oladipo was sent to South Beach.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal is a very simple one as Oladipo will go to Miami in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley. Both teams will also engage in a pick-swap, which helps to sweeten the deal for both sides.

The Heat are a team who have been steadily improving this season and getting Oladipo makes them viable contenders for when the playoffs roll around. As for the Rockets, they just came off of a 20-game losing streak, and during that time, Oladipo's days were pretty numbered. Now, both sides get exactly what they want which is what the trade deadline is all about.

There have been plenty of deals today and more could be coming down the pipeline, so keep it locked to HNHH for updates.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images