Numerous rumors have been surrounding Victor Oladipo over the past few seasons. With his contract expiring in 2022, many have been wondering what he will want to do next. As a member of the Indiana Pacers, there were plenty of reports that he was unhappy with the franchise and wanted to go to a place like the Miami Heat. In the end, Oladipo was sent to the Houston Rockets in a trade that brought James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Since coming to Houston, Oladipo has announced his commitment to the team although there are still some people out there who believe Oladipo would rather be somewhere else. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Oladipo may very well get that wish as it has been reported that the Rockets are open to trading him before the deadline.

As it stands, Oladipo's rumored dream destination of the Miami Heat is in some desperate need of help as the former NBA Finalists have struggled in the early goings of the season. With this in mind, the Heat could very well look to secure Oladipo, even if just for a rental before an NBA playoff push.

With the trade deadline approaching, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the NBA world.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images