Victor Oladipo was sent to the Houston Rockets earlier this season as it was clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Indiana Pacers. What's interesting, however, is that his preferred destination was always the Miami Heat, and with James Harden no longer in Houston, it was becoming obvious that Oladipo's time in H-Town wouldn't last very long.

Now, the Rockets are on a 20-game losing streak and still aren't last place in the Western Conference. Regardless, Oladipo is on the market and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets are asking for a high price that includes draft picks, and some solid young talent.

Per Charania:

“The Rockets’ asking price for Victor Oladipo in an individual deal is believed to be a quality first-round pick or a good young player, although teams around the league wonder about whether Houston settles for second-round compensation, sources said. Miami, New York, and Detroit have been among the teams to show interest in the two-time All-Star, per sources.”

The Miami Heat are in the running for Oladipo although the New York Knicks seem to be interested as well. With the deadline just three days away, it looks like Oladipo will most likely be on the move. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.

