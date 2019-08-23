Vic Mensa Releases New Rock Album "93Punx"

Following the release of his politically charged single & video for “Camp America,” Vic Mensa decides to come through today and share his debut punk rock album 93Punx, which serves finds him experimenting with some rock sounds.

The fourteen-track rock project, which is executive produced by Travis Barker, features guest appearances from Tom Morello, Good Charlotte, Francis and the Lights, H.R. (Bad Brains), and Loko Wit Da Mask. It follows up his Vic’s latest project Hooligans.

To coincide with the release, the band has also announced a some tour dates kicking off in November which you can peep right here if interested.

Stream the 14-track punk rock album (below) and let us know what you think. Do you like Vic’s experimental work or would you prefer him stick to rapping?