mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa Releases New Rock Album "93Punx"

Kevin Goddard
August 23, 2019 15:08
267 Views
31
0
CoverCover

93Punx
Vic Mensa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stream Vic Mensa's "93Punx" album featuring Good Charlotte, Francis and the Lights, & more.


Following the release of his politically charged single & video for “Camp America,” Vic Mensa decides to come through today and share his debut punk rock album 93Punx, which serves finds him experimenting with some rock sounds.

The fourteen-track rock project, which is executive produced by Travis Barker, features guest appearances from Tom Morello, Good Charlotte, Francis and the Lights, H.R. (Bad Brains), and Loko Wit Da Mask. It follows up his Vic’s latest project Hooligans.

To coincide with the release, the band has also announced a some tour dates kicking off in November which you can peep right here if interested.

Stream the 14-track punk rock album (below) and let us know what you think. Do you like Vic’s experimental work or would you prefer him stick to rapping?

Vic Mensa 93PUNX stream
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Vic Mensa Releases New Rock Album "93Punx"
31
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject