Vic Mensa provided over $10,000 worth of gas to residents of his Southside Chicago hometown, earlier this month, while promoting his new cannabis business, 93 Boyz. At the local BP gas station, Mensa also passed out pre-rolled joints.

At the gas station, Mensa was able to get to roughly 200 vehicles. At the event, one woman explained that she only had $5 in her pocket and was worried about getting her granddaughter to work.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Mensa launched 93 Boyz, which is billed as the Windy City’s first Black-owned cannabis business, earlier this year. Speaking with Block Club Chicago, last month, the rapper described the business as a "premium gas company."

“We’re a premium gas company," he said. "We’ve got our finger on the pulse as far as genetics go. There’s no flavor in the Illinois market. There’s no cool, like streetwear-akin brands like there are in Los Angeles and other markets. There’s nothing ill over here. Our intention was to bring in the really ill cannabis.”

Marijuana was legalized in Illinois back in January 2020.

On the company's website, a statement reveals that Mensa founded the brand with a "vision of lifting up the neighborhoods around him while lifting spirits across the state."

Check out a clip from Mensa's event below.





[Via]