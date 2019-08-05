mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa & Jesse Rutherford Team Up On "Let U Know"

Aron A.
August 05, 2019 17:09
Let U Know
Vic Mensa & Jesse Rutherford

Vic Mensa is back with some new music.


Vic Mensa is the type of artist that can't be limited to one genre. Over the past few months, he's released a few singles, both as the lead artist and as a feature. He's also been working on a few side projects such as 93PUNX. As an artist, he's been keeping himself busy while continuing to use his platform to address social injustices in his own community and across the world. What better way to get a message across than through music. Over the weekend, Vic Mensa teamed up with The Neigborhood's Jesse Rutherford for their new song, "Let U Know" which you could check out below. The song arrives ahead of their joint Heads & Tails U.S. Tour which kicks off laer this month in Pomona, California.

Quotable Lyrics
I can merch that, that’s Chicago lingo 
I’m a king like I was rocking black and gold
You ain’t want me then now you want tickets to the show 
No, Keyshia Cole
Girl, you need to let it go

Vic Mensa Jesse Rutherford new music new tracks
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
