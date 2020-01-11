Earlier this week, Sabrina Williams, the half-sister of Venus and Serena, spoke with The Sun and detailed her childhood and relationship with her father, Richard Williams, as noted by PageSix.

Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

She explained that the girls' father is a serial cheater and expects there to be a number of other Williams siblings across the country: “I know there’s more siblings, I was told between fifteen and nineteen all over the place, from LA to Louisiana." She continued, “My mom always argued with my dad about his affairs, he was a serial cheat. I remember that was always the main thing they’d talk about. He is a selfish man, lives only for himself, he just uses his kids to get what he needs. He’s not a dad, he was just a sperm donor.”

Sabrina says that Richard left to buy her a new bike and never returned.

“My mom told me later that he’s never coming back," Sabrina explained. "We went from having everything to nothing. The best dresses, parties, we’d go places. Now there was no new shoes or clothes. I thought I was dad’s favorite and he loved me to death.”

Sabrina also explains meeting Venus and Serena for the first time when they were teens: “I bumped into them by complete chance at Knott’s Berry Farm, a theme park in California, when they were teenagers. I was with my work colleagues and I saw him and thought, ‘Hey, that looks like my dad'. I went over, we exchanged hellos, and we hung out for an hour, that was it. He gave me his number and told me to call him, then guess what? The number he gave me was [out] of order.”

