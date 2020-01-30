Vanessa Bryant has taken to the 'Gram to honor Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, following Sunday's fatal helicopter crash that claimed their lives and seven others. She shared a family photo of herself and Kobe with their four kids, thanking everyone who've shown them support during this difficult time.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately," she wrote. "We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

As she thanked fans for their outpouring support, she also requested that her and her families be granted respect and privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

"To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org," she added. "Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me," she concluded along with the hashtags #GirlsDad and #DaddysGirl.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant family and the families of the victims during this time.