Vado Adds Lloyd Banks & Shemon Luster To Smooth Banger "It's Alright"

We're ushering in the weekend with some new R&Bish vibes thanks to Vado. The New York rapper called on fellow emcee Lloyd Banks and singer Shemon Luster to round out his new single "It's Alright," and the track's production gives a nostalgic, East Coast Hip Hop feel that the trio takes on with perfection. Vado and Banks spit verses directly to the women in their lives as they speak on the often unnecessary ups and downs they're facing in their relationships.

Saturday (March 13) marks Vado's birthday, and as many artists do, he decided to gift fans with new music as a present to himself. Over on Instagram, the rapper shared a photo where he's seen enjoying a few birthday cocktails as he's presented with a Cartier watch. "Another lap around da sun which means a lot of heat for y’all," he wrote in the caption. Stream Vado's "It's Alright" featuring Lloyd Banks and Shemon Luster and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I know you want it all

I know you want my heart

I know you know what's pure

I know what you adore and what you lookin' for

I know you want me to call, just to hit ignore