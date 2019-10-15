It's been a long, winding, uphill battle for Usher and Tameka Foster to find peace in their relationship. The pair met when Tameka acted as the singer's personal stylist, and in 2005, they began dating. By August 2007, they were married, and three months later, they welcomed their first son Usher Raymond V into the world. A little over a year later, their second son, Naviyd Ely Raymond, was born.

However, in 2009 the pair divorced, and their split played out in the media like a tragic soap opera. For three years they were embroiled in a highly-publicized child custody battle and scathing accusations were thrown around by both parties. Ultimately, primary custody of their sons was given to Usher, and although their relationship was bitter, they quietly co-parented.

Monday marked Usher's 41st birthday, and by the looks of the sweet message Tameka shared on her Instagram page, the former couple is back to being good friends. "Happy Birthday Ush @usher ... Please enjoy this trip around the sun!" Tameka wrote. "Many don’t realize that it’s always love even when it looks like hate and that you will forever remain in my soul circle... Anyway as long as you get it.🧘🏾‍♀️😂 Framily Forever. and yes buddy you’re slowly but surely catching up 🤣🎂🎈♥️ #MeetTheParents #BestMistake #Grownish #CoopParenting #ThankGodForYourBarber 😂🙏🏾😩" Check it out below.