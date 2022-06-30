There have been many discussions surrounding the King of R&B in recent years, and a few names have popped up. Usher seemingly comes up more often than most, and there's a good reason for that. In a career of nearly 30 years, Usher's blessed fans with nothing but hit records that have withstood the test of time. Not to mention the countless records he wrote for other artists.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, NPR unveiled their latest Tiny Desk performance featuring Usher. The set was a firm reminder of Usher's greatness as he breezed through classics and showcased his vocal range. Usher delivered a 25-minute set reflecting his wide catalog with songs like, "You Make Me Wanna...," "Superstar," "Confessions Pt II," and more. Usher came through with a slew of talented artists to back the live renditions including Eric Bellinger and Vedo, who help out on vocals throughout the performance.

Usher's Tiny Desk set is part of NPR's Juneteenth celebration that highlights artists who "represent the past, present and future of Black music."

Usher hasn't actively released new music in recent times. Back in 2018, he teamed up with Zaytoven for their joint project, A. Last year, he teamed up with Marshmello and Imanbek for "Too Much."

Check out Usher's performance for NPR's Tiny Desk series below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.