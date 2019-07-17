A$AP Rocky's current situation in Sweden has been making headlines across America. His peers have been calling for his freedom but his situation has also caught the attention of politicians in America. There have been concerns over the rapper's treatment in prison and now, members of the Congressional Black Caucus are taking their concerns to Washington to call for the rapper's freedom.

TMZ caught up with Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York who revealed that he and Andre Carson, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, as well as Adriano Espaillat, a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, will head to the steps of U.S. Capitol where they will demand Rocky's freedom.

"It appears that the hip-hop police for years have been targeting rappers in New York and in other parts of the country have now shown the world that it's not just a United States phenomenon," Jeffries said. "You can expect that members of Congress, particularly those of use who are part of the Congressional Black Caucus, are going to continue to weigh in forcefully until ASAP Rocky is free.”

Prosecutors in Sweden currently have A$AP Rocky in their custody but they have until Friday to decide whether they'll be keeping him in their custody. With the support of the State Department and U.S. Congress members, hopefully, we'll see Rocky released and back on home turf soon.