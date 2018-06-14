hip hop police
- TV50 Cent Announces New TV Show Starring T.I.50 Cent reveals that T.I. will be starring in his upcoming television series "Twenty Four Seven," based on the book "Notorious C.O.P: Investigations from NYPD's First "Hip-Hop Cop." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicUS Politicians Demand A$AP Rocky's Release, Confirm Hip-Hop Police ExistMembers of the Congressional Black Caucus call for Rocky's freedom.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNYPD Launches "Rap Unit" To Target Crime At Hip Hop ShowsThe Hip Hop police is a thing now. By Aida C.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Believes There's A Government Agenda Against RappersJoey Bada$$ believe the police and U.S. government are plotting against rappers.By Aron A.
- MusicJimmy Wopo Pegged As Leader Of "Violent Gang" In Federal IndictmentJimmy Wopo named in a federal indictment against 11 Hunnit Gang members based in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.By Devin Ch
- SocietyUK Drill Group 67 Pen Open Letter Against Police Censorship Of Their MusicRoad rap continues to deal with law enforcement's oppressive stance against it.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ Hus Arrested For Carrying A Knife, Denied BailJ Hus spot checked by London cops while on the road.By Devin Ch
- MusicO.T. Genasis' Birthday Crashed By LAPD Officers With Helicopter Circling OverheadSomeone called in the Opps after spotting a firearm.By Devin Ch