Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer admitted, this week, that veteran quarterback Tim Tebow, who has switched to tight-end, may have a tough time making the team's final 53-man roster. "What's the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team?" he asked reporters.

Meyer says he's not used to having to trim a roster down to 53 players, as the limit in college is much higher than the NFL.

"The last thing you just said, the tough part, is 53. That's new to me. That's the reality of the NFL, is that you have 90 players," he explained to reporters. "To me, he's one of the 90. He's a guy that's, what's the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me, it's all the same. This is their livelihood, this is a job, this is a way to make a living. And reality is that a good percentage of your roster is going to get cut or transitioned out of here. Which, to me, that's completely new. In college, you've got your 85-95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It's much different here."



Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Meyer has previously said that Tebow has done a "decent" job in training camp.

Teams have until August 31 to trim their rosters down to 53 players.

