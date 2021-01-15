UnoTheActivist Asserts That He's The One On New Album "Unoverse"

UnoTheActivist doesn't get much mainstream attention, but he's one of the most consistent and exciting forces out of Atlanta. Bringing intergalactic and cloud-like energy on the production end, Uno always manages to slide on top of the most unconventional trap beats. Family friends with Playboi Carti, the two have been at odds over the last few years but, after the release of December's Whole Lotta Red, Uno extended an olive branch. Now, he's returning with new music of his own, dropping his latest 10-track album Unoverse.

We're all living in UnoTheActivist's world. The one-of-a-kind artist is officially back with his new project, calling on Mar90s and MDMA as his sole features. After releasing a handful of full-length projects last year, it looks like we can expect that same kind of output from Uno again this year. If you're here solely for WLR-adjacent sounds, check out the standouts "Die Of Old Age" and "Tears On The Southside".

What do you think of Unoverse?

Tracklist:

1. The Vision

2. Taco Bell

3. Percocet Feelings (feat. Mar90s)

4. Die Of Old Age

5. Tears On The Southside (feat. MDMA)

6. Pew Pew Pew

7. Capped Out

8. Opp Pack

9. Paraphernalia

10. Famous