Another entertainment industry couple is calling it quits. Luther Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke, rose to fame as a member of the controversial rap group 2 Live Crew that began back in the late 1980s. Soon, Luke's name became synonymous with the liveliest parties across the globe as his tracks have become classic hits that clubs still have on heavy rotation. For the last 12 years, Campbell has enjoyed sharing his life with wife Kristin Thompson, but he's come forward to say that his relationship has come to an end.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Campbell told Page Six that his wife filed for divorce back in July but he felt that now was the time to make an announcement about the status of his marriage. “It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he said. “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.”

“Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me,” Uncle Luke added. “I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent I can in this situation...Please understand this is not a nasty split, so I would ask all who are aware, not to speak on our personal lives and respect our privacy by staying positive for our son’s sake."

[via]