When Uncle Luke speaks, everyone listens, especially when it comes to the city of Miami. He's been a pivotal figure in Miami since the late 80s and continues to speak out when he feels like people aren't giving his city its due. With the recent announcement of the Super Bowl Half Time performers, Uncle Luke's applying pressure on Jay-Z to put more of an effort into highlighting the talent in Miami.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation's role in their new partnership with the NFL was to help put on the Half Time show. However, Uncle Luke, who defended Jay from the initial NFL backlash, is now wondering what the f*ck Hov is doing in a new column for Miami New Times. Essentially, Miami's been a talent hub forever but it never gets the shine it deserves. And with the Super Bowl taking place in Miami next year, he doesn't understand why Jay-Z didn't tap talent from Miami to put on the biggest stage in America.

Pitbull, AKA Mr. Worldwide, along with Flo Rida and Rick Ross, should really be the headliners of this halftime show. J. Lo and Shakira should be Pitbull’s invited guests since he did songs with them. And Flo Rida should be inviting Trick Daddy, Trina, and other Miami superstars to share the spotlight.

He continued to say that Jay-Z is in violation of the G Code over the Super Bowl picks. "When you go into another man's city, you are supposed to consult with him. In this case, Jay-Z should've had a conversation with me before coming up with this ludicrous idea," he wrote. "On the NFL Network, league officials said the show is going to promote Latinx culture because Miami is all about Hispanic people. That's a slap in the face to the African-American community, which includes a diverse mix of Bahamian, Jamaican, and Haitian people."

The sentiments in the column echoed what he said in a video he posted on Instagram a few days ago. He asked Jay-Z to fix the performances and expressed that the African-American community in Miami has, once again, been silenced.

