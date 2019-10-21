UMI Extends "Love Language" EP With "Sukidakara" Track

Songstress UMI traces back to her roots, delivering on her latest "Sukidakara" track, opting for a delivery thatis primarily in Japanese.

The new track follows up on UMI's "Love Affair" drop and continues to add onto the release that precedes that singer's forthcoming Love Language EP.

"I never felt Black enough or Japanese enough. It’s a sentiment I feel like a lot of kids grow up feeling. But as I’ve grown older I’ve realized that being mixed means I can define my identity on my own terms," UMI says of the new track. "In the film, UMI is an anime character having to hide her identity as she navigates through the world. She feels disconnected and different from those around her. Similarly, growing up I’ve always felt a need to hide different aspects of my identity because my sense of self wasn’t so rigid and constructed. I didn’t know where I fit in. Like UMI in the film, when you strip away the exterior you realize that I’m a manifestation of my mixed identity.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m sitting here helpless

I’m hopelessly waiting

Know that I see you but do you even notice me

Do you even notice me Do you notice me cuz